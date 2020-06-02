A man involved in robbing Big Rooster Erima was arrested and charged by police yesterday.

The 21-year-old suspect is now being detained by NCD Police.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Drabou said the suspect was among a group of armed gangsters who robbed the fast food joint at 2 pm yesterday and fled with an unspecified amount of cash.

N’Dranou said the gang showed up with guns and knives, held up the staff, stole cash from the till and fled on foot toward 5-mile ridge and Erima.

Police were alerted and responded quickly.

The 21-year-old was captured and arrested near Gordon’s market.

Investigations are now underway with the intent to identify and arrest the rest of the gang.