28 C
Port Moresby
June 2, 2020

Crime News Southern

Man Arrested and Charged in relation to Erima Big Rooster Robbery

by Theckla Gunga119

A man involved in robbing Big Rooster Erima was arrested and charged by police yesterday.

The 21-year old suspect in Police custody

The 21-year-old suspect is now being detained by NCD Police.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Drabou said the suspect was among a group of armed gangsters who robbed the fast food joint at 2 pm yesterday and fled with an unspecified amount of cash.

N’Dranou said the gang showed up with guns and knives, held up the staff, stole cash from the till and fled on foot toward 5-mile ridge and Erima.

Police were alerted and responded quickly.

The 21-year-old was captured and arrested near Gordon’s market.

Investigations are now underway with the intent to identify and arrest the rest of the gang.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

EMTV Apologises on the Misinformation of MKA President

EMTV Online

Shaggy Concert Does Not Disappoint

EMTV Online

Radiation Oncologists Needed in PNG

Fabian Hakalits
error: Content is protected !!