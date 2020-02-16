Mama Bank extends services to Kairuku-Hiri Communities

Women in Kairuku-Hiri District of Central Province will now access banking services at their doorstep.

This follows the launch of the Mama Bank services and opening of 124 accounts for local women.

Women’s Micro Bank General Manager, Gunanidhi Das, says the product is based on demand and not supply and provides for women to venture into small businesses to support their families.

124 individual accounts were opened. Nearly 30 IBD certificates were also presented to local women.

Open Member, Peter Isoaimo, says under its economic empowerment sector, the District will assist with the initial capital to support women grow the SME sector.

“Organize your groups and formally inform us by writing so relevant support is given” added the MP.

It’s a simple concept of bringing banking services to rural areas. This will ease the burden of travelling into town and the cost that comes with it.

An agent of the Mama Bank will be in the District to assist women access these services.

A proposal to build a bank facility in Bereina has also been submitted.

Women’s MicroBank wants to extend its services to other communities in the Kairuku-Hiri District.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby