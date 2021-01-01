Share the News











The Makia coffee development cooperative in the Unggai-Bena District of Eastern Highlands Province launched its resource centre, mini wet mill and cooperative group.

The launching took place in Makia village witnessed by MP Benny Allan and staff of the Coffee Industry Corporation.

CIC General Manager, Steven Tumae, said the group had initially embarked on a self-help program since 2015 to organise itself into a cooperative group to improve the livelihoods of the Makia community.

The group was also given a mini wet mill by CIC.

Ungai Bena MP, Benny Allan, also presented K67 thousand kina to assist towards the group’s community clinic, and water supply project.