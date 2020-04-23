Madang’s Local SMEs Affected

A group of women who sell crafts at Madang’s famous Haus Kaving outside the Madang Resort have been badly hit, as a result of the global pandemic covid-19.

Speaking to EMTV, the group of women are no longer able to earn their daily income because of no customers.

They are calling on the national government through the tourism sector to come up with a plan on how to address tourism during the SOE period.

EMTV visited Haus Kaving outside of Madang Resort where these women are based at selling their handiwork to locals and tourists, seeing first-hand how COVID19 has affected their business. Most of their products are sold to resort guests mostly tourists.

These small entrepreneurs had slashed their prices in order simply because there are no customers to buy their handiwork.

The women pointed out that their business is in the tourism sector, and there should be a plan in place to help sustain their craft business during this period.

Despite the impact covid19 has on their business these women remain optimistic keeping the haus kaving alive and remain determined by putting out their products whether having customers or not.

By Martha Louis, EMTV New, Madang