Nurses at the Madang Town clinic are now visiting patients within their catchment areas to provide medical treatment after the clinic was closed.

The clinic has been closed for almost two months.

Health officers told EMTV they had to set up tents outside of the clinic during immunization days.

Madang Town Clinic opens on Tuesdays to allow parents to bring in their babies for immunization rounds.

This morning nurses had to set up tents outside to accommodate parents because of the heavy downpour.

The health officers cannot see patients in the building as most sections of the buildings are run down and no longer safe for patients.

The facility has not seen any major renovation work for over 10 years now.

Sister in Charge, Snr Judith Alingou explained that the ablution block is not safe for both patients and health workers to use.

Sr Alingou added they had also moved all equipment inside the clinic and had them locked in a container at the Madang District office following the initial arrangement in March with the COVID19 technical team to use the building as an isolation center.

It is almost 2 months since the Town clinic closed awaiting renovation work to be carried out so that health workers can see patients.

At least 19 thousand people within the clinic’s catchment population will continue to suffer if the clinic remains close and renovation work not done.

EMTV made attempts to get in touch with the District Health Manager but was unsuccessful.