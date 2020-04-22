Madang Still without Provincial Administrator

Madang province and the administration has no Provincial Administrator to spend any money or other matters where there is a need for a section 32 officer.

National executive of the Public Employees Association Mamose Rep John Bivi says it is very critical that Madang must have a Provincial Administrator given the global pandemic we are facing.

Bivi says the serving PA’s term has expired on the 21stof February.

While the SOE Controller’s appointment of Paul Ito Adam as provincial Coordinator for COVID19 does not give him the power to act as a section 32 officer.

Mr Paul Ito Adam was appointed by the SOE Controller as the Madang provincial Coordinator for COVID19 team and not has the Acting Administrator.

The province needs a section 32 officer to sign financial papers for moneys to be released in order for Madang to carry out the work on covid19 in the province.

Bivi says since the National Government is aware of Madang’s situation they need to act quickly in appointing a provincial administrator or an acting PA for that matter.

He is also calling on Madang Governor, to put aside any political differences and start working together for the people of Madang.

Saying Coronavirus is a serious matter and it is wise that all parties must work together in terms of the appointment of the new administrator.

Provincial Coordinator for COVID19 operation in Madang, Mr Paul Ito Adam, says without any PA there is not much work the committee can do in terms of covid 19 task.

Paul Ito Adam says for now all they can do is plan and wait for the national government to appoint a provincial administrator.

Otherwise Madang has no powers in mobilizing resources from provincial administration and the provincial government to assist covid19 in the province.

For now, the provincial coordinator can only use COVID19 funds that is now available at the PHA trust account.

Adam says that is all the time they will be using to try and work with in the covid19 operation in the province.

Meanwhile all public servants at the provincial headquarters has stopped work and are working from home.

By Martha Louise, EMTV News, Madang