Madang Provincial Hospital Recieves New Machines

Madang provincial hospital recently received two new portable ultra sound scanners from Islands Petroleum.

The two scanners were purchased from funds raised from the company’s color run annual event.

The event main focus is to raise funds to support schools, hospitals and the communities.

The new scanners will not only benefit women and children but also men.

The machines will also benefit patients from the neighboring provinces who goes to the hospital for treatment.

Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist Specialist, Dr John Bolnga, says the scanners can also be used for patrols during the hospitals’ outreach programs into remote locations.

In 2019 Islands Petroleum raised more than K600 thousand kina in seven different locations around the country.

For Madang, about K67,900 was raised from the 2782 color run T-Shirts sold out to participants.

The Islands petroleum color run committee in Madang has also make some funds available to go towards purchasing a blood bank fridge for the hospital.

The scanners will be stationed at the labor ward and the women’s clinic.

In 2017 funds raised from the color run has assisted the hospital refitted an existing place and turned it into a “well women’s clinic to do cervical cancer screening.

In 2018 the funds raised was used to purchase another scanning machine

Meanwhile the Medical repurposing network of Australia has also gave an ultra sound scanning machine to the hospital.

The machine was planned to be used for rural patrol intro rural areas as it has a 6 hour battery life span.

By Martha Loiuse, EMTV News, Madang