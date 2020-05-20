Nurses at the Madang provincial hospital are demanding the hospital management pay Domestic Market Allowance.

The nurses staged a sit-in protest on Monday for management to address them over their allowances before they can resume duty.

PNG National Association President for Madang, Sr Agnes Tongia, says nurses have been patient for too long since the issue was raised in 2018.

On Monday Nurses at the Madang provincial hospital went on a sit-in protest CALLING ON THE MANAGEMENT TO address their grievances AND PAY Domestic Market allowance.

PNGNA Madang president, Sr Anges Tongia, says the approval was given by the then hospital management CEO Christine Gawi for nurses to be paid their allowances.

Since then the first quarter has lapsed and they are still waiting for the authorities to act on it.

But former hospital CEO, Christine Gawi, says certain criteria will have to be met in order for Domestic Market Allowance to be paid to nurses.

Gawi believes the nurses should have advanced diploma or masters’ to qualify for the allowance.

PHA CEO, Paul Mabong assured the nurses he will look into the matter and get their Domestic Market allowances paid by next pay week.

Sr Agnes Tongia told the hospital management they will go back to work and will give the board two weeks to resolve the issue.

Nurses are demanding that their DMAs are included in the next pay period and will show be reflected on their payslips.

They are prepared to go on another sit-in protest if their allowances are not paid by next fortnight.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang.