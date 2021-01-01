Madang police officers suspended over negligence of duties

Share the News











TWELVE police officers in Madang were suspended and recommendations made to be put off the pay roll by the Madang Provincial Police Command.

Chief Inspector, Rubiang Mamzuc says the 12 officers have been AWOL for a prolonged period of time and were completely absent from their place of work.

Manzuc says these members of the force were deployed to provide security for logging and mining sites, escort duties to business houses and Madang Governor.

Adding their engagement was without the knowledge and approval from the PPC’s office since December last year.

PPC Rubiang, further stated that he had issued numerous instructions on police deployment to logging and mining sites since taking office in 2019.

Adding despite his directives, a number of section heads continue to disobey his orders.

The 12 officers were charged for being absent from duties without official leave.

The PPC warned, that if the illegal deployment continues, NCOs in Command will be dealt with.

Meanwhile, PPC Manzuc, warned his officers not to grant police bail to suspects with serious offences.

Manzuc says a number of armed robbery, murder and rape suspects were out on bail without his knowledge.

He said these are serious offences and suspects of these crime are not allowed police bail.

PPC Manzuc says, he is working to identify which officers are giving police bail to the suspects.

He adds this practice has been happening for a long time and officers doing this will be severely dealt with.

Manzuc’s warning comes after a suspect for armed robbery reportedly went missing and did not appear for his first mention at the Madang District Court last Friday.