Madang PHA explain purchase of new vehicles

Madang provincial health Authority board members say their decision to get 7 new vehicles for the hospital was based on a decision the board made last year.

PHA CEO, Paul Mabong, explained that the current fleet of vehicles are old and not roadworthy.

Mabong, further added that the funds were used using the 2019 rollover funds PHA received in December 2019 and not COVID-19 funds as alluded to by the public.

PHA board has come out to clarify on the purchase of additional fleets following widespread complaints and scrutiny from the people of Madang.

The seven additional vehicles, two 10 seaters, a 15-seater bus and four 8th generation sixth elements were purchased by Madang provincial Health Authority board members to assist with the hospitals operations.

The board explains that all 7 brand new vehicles were purchased at a cost of K1million through an agreement between PHA and Ela Motors Madang.

Mabong said most hospital runs were done using hired vehicles and it cost the hospital more money yearly.

Madang Ela Motors Dealership Manager, Singai Namanai, only confirm verbally that PHA bought the seven vehicles for K1million in total.

EMTV’s effort to reach out to Ela motors Madang to provide further details on the cost of vehicles at its normal market value is still pending confirmation from Ela Motors management team in Port Moresby.

Mabong, explained that they had initially planned to purchase four 10 seater vehicles for K1million that will be for public health only.

However, when the hospital became PHA the board decided against it as they claim it will only be for public health and medevac and the hospital will not have any new vehicles.

PHA Board Chairman, Dr Charles Kalana, supported the statement by PHA CEO Paul Mabong, adding that the cost of hiring vehicles put a financial constrain on the hospital yearly.

Thus, it was a decision made by the board to get an additional fleet to help the people of Madang.

Of the two 10 seaters, one is for the hospital and the other will go to public health which will include outreach programs and medevac while the three 8th Generation Sixth Elements will go to the three hospital directors and the CEO.

The board budgeted the money and followed through with plans to purchase the new fleet of vehicles.

Based on a summary spreadsheet for the 2019 roll over funds allocation, they received K4,455,200.

PHA CEO, Paul Mabong, says the money was distributed evenly and thereon K1million was given to the hospital, K1million to the 6 districts and K1million was given to the hospital with which PHA will be rolled out in the province to cover the transition activities.

The remaining K1million was then used to purchase the vehicles.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang