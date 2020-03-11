Madang District Court sets conditions for PA

Madang’s Provincial Administrator has been ordered by the District Court to obey all court conditions outlined to him and not to breach those conditions.

The District Court has ordered that Joseph Kunda Bonomane must present himself every second Tuesday to the arresting officer at the Jomba Police station.

The District Court has also ordered that he or his relatives not to interfere with any state witnesses.

The Madang District Court has adjourned the Provincial Administrator, Joseph Kunda Bonomane’s hearing to the 16thof April to allow ample time for police to complete investigations.

The court that the provincial administrator was formally arrested by police and charged on three charges.

The charges include attempting to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit crime and abuse of office.

Joeseph Kunda Bonomane is out on a K4000 police bail and will appear on the 06thof April for his second court appearance.

The court heard that on Monday 17thof February 2020, between 3 and 4 pm the defendant, Joseph Kunda Bonomane was alleged to have conspired with a Joe Jeffery by offering ten-thousand-kina cash to former Governor, James Yali.

It was heard that the money was to induce Mr. Yali to withdraw a pending case against the current Madang Governor Peter Yama.

Madang police prosecutor, Eugene Wanai, has applied for court conditions against the provincial administrator Joseph Kunda Bonomane.

Failure to comply with the orders and conditions will have his bail revoked.