Madang DDA and Provincial Government Breached Court Orders

Justice David Cannings has found Madang District Development Authority and the Madang provincial government in breach of a court order issued on January 30th, 2021.

Cannings found that order 3 of January 30 ordering Madang DDA to undertake road works has not yet commenced.

Order 3 of 30 January 2021 states that Madang District Development Authority shall have the primary responsibility for repairing and rehabilitating the town roads.

The work should start at Modilon junction with Baidal Road to the end of the main wharf. And work should commence no later than the 1st of April 2021 and must be completed no later than 1st August.

In early January 2021 Justice Cannings, initially summoned 6 respondents to appear in Court regarding the terrible road conditions on enforcement of human rights.

The purpose of the proceedings was to find out who is responsible for fixing and maintaining the town roads.

The Court also found that the Chairman of the ad hoc committee of the town roads and chairman of Madang DDA local MP, Bryan Kramer has not filed any affidavit as required.

Kramer was ordered as per order 3 of January 30 to provide reports on the progress of the implementation of the court order.

Justice David Cannings on June 1st, 2021, issued this notice from the Chambers of Waigani.

The notice summoned Madang Governor, Peter Yama, Chairman of Madang DDA and local MP, Bryan Kramer, Acting Provincial Administrator, Clement Tare and the Provincial works Manager.

The persons were summoned and appeared before the National court on the 10th of this month to give evidence and explain their inaction to the court orders issued to them.

Meanwhile the Madang provincial government had breached order 4 of January 30 to provide K2.5million from its 2021 Provincial budget for remedial works.

The remedial works are on a short term and immediate basis by non-bitumen patches and filling all pot-holes on prescribed roads.

The court found that none of the prescribed roads are brought to acceptable standards.