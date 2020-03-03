Madang COVID-19 Team Starts Awareness

The Madang coronavirus team has started carrying out awareness in the province.

Interim chairman of the response team, Dr Martin Damien, says a team was sent to Basamuk at the Ramu Nickle Refinery site and surrounding communities.

While the other team went to Bogia to where the Bunabun logging camp is and the neighboring communities.

The team however needs funds to continue its awareness programs into the rural areas of Madang province.

They have also covered RD tuna, and PNG Ports in Madang but the team will also be doing awareness in tertiary institutions.

For now, the team needs funds to continue carrying out awareness into other parts of the province.

Another challenge on hand is for the purchasing of new equipment like facemasks, and gloves for the team to carry out quarantine activities.

Meanwhile, Physician Dr Damien, is urging all Madang residents to be on a preventive mode and urged the people to wash their hands at all times.

However, The Coronavirus response team for Madang has carried out awareness in Basamuk and Bogia through the support by the Chiness community in Madang.

Last month Ramu Nickle gave K10 000 in cash to help in carrying out awareness and for surveillance at entry points into the province.

The team was set up to beef up surveillance and to explain to the people the various symptoms of the virus if and when it enters PNG shores.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang