 MADANG ART MANIACS NEED SUPPORT FROM MADANG COMMUNITY

A volunteer awareness group in Madang known as Madang Art Maniacs engaged in covid19 awareness says it needs assistance to get printing materials to conduct more awareness.

Spokesperson, Robert Banasi, says as volunteer artists they are seeking assistance from Madang community to help them continue their awareness program.

“We have started carrying out awareness and through Melanesian foundation through Sir Peter Barter has recognized the work we are doing through volunteer basis and has provided us with materials to carry on the awareness program”

The group has continued to raise awareness in rural communities in Madang for the past five weeks since the initial 14 days lockdown and are still continuing.

The group with the assistance from organizations like IMR and Melanesian Foundation they have been to bring messages on covid 19 from communities to communities.

MAM has put together posters and information kits on covid19 messages to distribute to the community.

“The information kit consists of audios, videos, jingles, music to help villagers to understand what is covid19. So, what we are doing is we are committing all our equipment, resources as well as our professional skills to contribute in helping our community. We also take into consideration people with special needs”

The information kits are specifically done for the village people to understand what is covid19 including preventative measures.

Those materials were printed through the support of a number of businesses in Madang including individuals.

The group although was recognized by the Madang provincial authority to carry out awareness in the communities.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang