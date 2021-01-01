Madang Airport Runway Upgrade Delay

Share the News











The National Airports Corporation has advised that the next stage of the runway upgrading works at the Madang Airport, has been delayed by three days and will now commence at 0600am on Monday 26th July.

Therefore Air Niugini is pleased to advise there will be three special Link PNG Dash-8 flights to Madang this long weekend as follows:-

Friday 23rd July

PX4110 departs POM at 0900, arrives Madang at 1030

PX4111 departs Madang at 1110, arrives at POM at 1240

Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th July

PX4110 departs POM at 0700, arrives Madang at 0830

PX4111 departs Madang at 0910, arrives at POM at 1040

Due to the shortened length of the runway at Madang, the Dash-8 aircraft have restrictions on the number of passengers they can uplift.

For the period from 26th July to 16th August, the useable runway at Madang will be too short for even limited Dash-8 operations, therefore customers are reminded that Air Niugini flights to Madang during this period will be temporarily suspended.

During the period of suspension, Tropicair will be basing a smaller Twin Otter aircraft at Madang to operate services to and from Lae and Mount Hagen, where passengers can connect with Air Niugini flights. For bookings and tickets on these Twin Otter flights customers should contact Tropicair directly on 73647065, or by email: bookings@tropicair.com.pg. Tickets can also be purchased at the Tropicair sales office at Jackson’s airport, or at the Madang Resort kiosk