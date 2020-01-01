Lower Highlands Provinces Remain Free of ASF Virus

The country’s biosecurity watchdog – National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) has dispelled misinformation that the African Swine Fever (ASF), a deadly viral disease of pigs has spread to other parts of highlands and PNG.

This information is NOT TRUE and NAQIA wishes to inform the people of PNG that the ASF virus is contained and present only in Southern Highlands, Enga, and Hela provinces.

As of today, the lower Highlands region including Western highlands, Jiwaka, Chimbu, and Eastern highlands provinces and rest of PNG are NOT affected with the ASF virus and therefore remain free of the disease.

Movements of pig and pork meat within and from Southern Highlands, Enga, and Hela provinces are totally banned.

NAQIA is pleading to all highlands provincial administrations and national leaders to adhere to NAQIA’s control measures in the provinces.