Long-distance runner Dilu Goiye makes the all-time best performance list

Dilu Goiye ran a sensational 5000m at the 2021 Grand Prix Series held at the Sir John Guise Stadium, clocking 15min 31.13 seconds to go ninth on the PNG all-time best performance list.

Siune Kagl set a hot pace covering the first kilometre in 3min flat but was overhauled by Goiye at the 3000m mark which they both went through in nine min 16 seconds.

Siune held on to take second place in 15min46.59, George Yamak also broke 16minutes in his first 5000m race, clocking 15min 59.11 for third place, with Israel Takap fourth in 16:06.93 and John William fifth in 16:09.24.