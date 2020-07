Businesswoman and independent candidate Serina Heriso Kengermar became the 14th and only female candidate to nominate yesterday to contest the Goroko Open by-election.

At the close of business yesterday, a total of 14 candidates were nominated with the majority of candidates independent.

Among the 13 males nominated is former Goroka MP, Bire Kimisopa.

Nominations for the by-election close today, Wednesday 22 July at 4pm.