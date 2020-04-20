Lockdown Rations

Food rations are being gathered to be dispatched to the lock-down areas at the Raluana Local Level government in the Kokopo district.

Contributions are coming from business houses, individuals, church groups, families and the provincial government.

On Friday more supplies of garden food and store goods arrived. A contribution from a small East New Britain group in Port Moresby the Barovon community sent in their contribution all the way from Port Moresby to assist their country men and women at the Barovon ward, one of the six wards currently under lockdown.

About a week ago the first reported positive COVID-19 case at the Yalakua ward forced the Raluana LLG to be lockdown prompting to food scarcity within the villages but so far the contributions that are being put down towards the lockdown areas are remarkable. The contributions so far over the past two weeks are not the first and will not be the last.

As the lockdown continue more food rations are expected to arrive.

By Edwin Fidelis, EMTV News, Kokopo