Locals in Ur Village open doors for Kundiawa Water Project

Locals in Ur Village have open their doors as the water source for the Kundiawa Town water project.

Landowners say the water source was first discovered and built in 1985 however ceased operation after court battles over benefit sharing.

Simbu Governor Micheal Dua is calling on Water PNG to fast-track its process and improve the current water system so residents and business houses in Kundiawa will access safe drinking water.

Simbu Governor Michael Dua says for too long Kundiawa town and the people of Simbu have suffered from an essential government service. He says more dialogue between stakeholders will see this water project progress.

Governor Dua wants the Kundiawa water system opened in 2020.

A stakeholder meeting between Simbu Provincial Government, Water PNG, the Member for Kundiawa Gembogl and other agencies was held in Kundiawa.

The meet was to make progress so the water system is improved and maintained for a clean safe water system.

A K5million funding was presented to Water PNG in 2019 for the Kundiawa Water project.

According to Water PNG, they want landowners to register their ILG’s for benefit sharing before work begins.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby