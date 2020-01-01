30 C
Port Moresby
August 17, 2020

Momase News Papua New Guinea

Concerns on Frieda mine raised

by Theckla Gunga415
Following an independent analysis by experts engaged by the East Sepik Provincial Government, recommendations were made for further consultation on the operation of the Frieda Mine.

Calls were made to the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority or CEPA to widen community engagement with all villagers along the Sepik River to collect their views on the opening of the mine
.
The threat on disposing mine waste into the Sepik River has become a concern for villagers in Ambunti Drekikia, Wosera Gawi and Angoram districts where locals depend on the Sepik River.

A statement released by Governor Allan Bird as Chairman of the East Sepik Provincial Assemble suggested options of underground mining with mine tailing disposals to be deposited in a deep-sea trench between Aitape and Vanimo.

These concerns have come about following a meeting between members of the East Sepik Provincial Assembly in Wewak.

