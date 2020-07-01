A landowner security company in Madang recently purchased a new fleet of vehicles to further improve their logistical and security support.

Raibus Security Services Limited is owned by landowners of the Ramu Nickel Company in Madang.

In a small but significant ceremony held over the weekend, Raibus Security Security services Limited dedicated three of their new vehicles.

The company has logistical issues and the purchase of this fleet will support the company’s operation.

The company owned and operated by landowners aims to become a model landowner company in the country.

While improving its existing service with Ramu Nickel it also tries to look at other investment opportunities.

CEO, Kenny Kerry, says they are also looking into business opportunities to generate revenue for the landowners.