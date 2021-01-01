Local business Island Elegance donates ‘Meri Blouses’ to women of Gamog

Share the News











Island Elegance, a PNG-owned tailoring business in Fashion was one of the sponsors of the Friends of the Hospital – Mt Kanagio Climb.

Owner Jennitha Japhetz, says it is part of the company’s social responsibility , adding that it is not about money, but helping others who need the services.

They also gave away 20 of their new fashion meri blouses to the women at Gamog village.

Island Elegance was established in 2020 and prides itself in tailoring a variety of men’s and women’s wear notably the meri blouse.

In just one year of operation, the company has ventured into fabric designs that will represent one of Papua New Guinea’s provinces Madang through its karkar designs.

The designs will represent the unique culture and tradition on karkar island with the aim of promoting their way of living.

Last weekend the company gave back to the community 20 of its new sewn meri blouses to promote island fashion in PNG and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, the group of volunteers, Friends of the Hospital also contributed and presented three bags of clothing and other items including food rations to the village for hosting them.

Gamok village is located at the foot of Mt Kanagio on Karkar Island in Madang province.

Like many remote communities, it still lacks basic government services like proper roads, bridges, or access to medical services.

Due to its remoteness, the schools and health centers here also need government attention which the locals openly expressed.

There is the hope of turning this remote village into a tourism destination for mountain climbers and with the right support, Gamok village can benefit from the tourism industry.