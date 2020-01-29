Local brand Grow Hariup Foliar Fertilizer available at Brian Bell outlets

Caltep Holdings Limited this morning delivered the first batch of Grow Hariap Foliar Fertilizers to Brian Bell Chemicals – signifying the start of a business relationship that is aimed at assisting PNG farmers have access to a product aimed at improving their produce yield.

According to Brian Bell Chemicals, they are pleased to partner a local SME through the Grow Hariap brand in making this product available via its extensive retail network – beginning with its outlets in Port Moresby and Lae.

The initial order of 90 cartons of Grow Hariap was delivered to Brian Bell Chemicals today- which are now available on the shelves in Port Moresby.

It is a significant development for the grow hariap brand that has primarily relied on word of mouth, and social media to sell this home-grown fertilizer.

Fertiliser developer, Christopher Tep, is excited at the prospect of this product being readily available through a trusted retail network throughout the country in the months ahead.

Tep adds that given the increasing high cost of regular fertilizers, coupled with the effects of climate change – Grow Hariap has been organically designed to fit the needs of Papua New Guinean farmers to assist in improving crop yields.

He says, it is his way of promoting more positive development within agriculture – a sector which he has been a part of for more than 30 years.

By Meriba Tulo – EMTV News – Port Moresby