Link PNG confirms Bid

by Theckla Gunga

Link PNG has confirmed its bid to acquire some of PNG Air describing it as a move that will benefit Papua New Guineans and travelers.

Nasfund’s Board has approved the sale of its shares in PNG Air to Link PNG, subject to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) and other required approvals.

Link PNG General Manager Alex Kia said the proposal would be a huge coup for airline passengers, as well as ensuring job security for all the PNG national staff across both airlines and the continuation of the PNG Air brand in our skies.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guineans have raised concerns saying if the acquisition is allowed to go through, there will no competition and that is not good for a developing economy.

