Lawyer Appeals to Amend Act

Daniel Piam, a senior lawyer in Mt Hagen, is appealing to the Law Society to propose amendments to the Lawyers Act to protect law practitioners, instead of only prosecuting them.

He says the PNG Lawyers Act has become outdated since it was enacted in 1986.

At present, the Lawyers Act sets out functions and objectives of the Law Society, as well as governs the conduct of lawyers.

Piam raised this concern during the opening of the legal year in Mt Hagen earlier this week.

According to this Senior Lawyer, since times have changed, and crimes are now more advanced, there also need to be amendments made to legislation that governs the conduct of Lawyers – the Lawyers Act.

Piam said as much as the Judges are protected, the law society should also need to consider protecting the lawyers.Law Society Member, and Principal of Mawa Lawyers, Paul Mawa responded, providing an assurance work had already begun, with these concerns already made known to the Attorney General, to take action through parliament.

Work that was started by the former President of the Law Society, before being appointed a Judge of the National & Supreme Court.

There have also been requests by Lawyers from provincial centres for the Law Society to extend its programs to involve all members of the society.

Piam encouraged the Judiciary to continue to maintain public confidence, whilst also appealing to the Judiciary and the legal fraternity to consider civil society’s perspectives when making decisions.

By Vasinatta Yama, EM TV News, Mt Hagen