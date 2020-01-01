Law on Decentralization Ready for Debate

The National Executive Council has approved the Constitutional Amendment on the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government.

This NEC approval now gives the legal and constitutional basis for the proposed Organic Law on Decentralization to be enacted, replacing the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government.

He hopes that the bill is ready for its first reading, in parliament, during the November Sitting.

Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven said this is an important Constitutional Amendment that addresses the issue of Decentralization.

It ensures government powers are not only held in Waigani.

The process to review the law started during the Alotau Accord 2012.

The review was undertaken by the Constitution and Law Reform Commission and the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs.

And it has taken over 7 years for consultation with stakeholders.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, consultation with stakeholders indicated that there was a need for an amendment.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the Organic Law on Decentralization provides the legal arrangements that will empower lower levels of government, to take more responsibility for economic growth and service delivery.

The DPM further commended the NEC for its vision to have this Law amended, saying the amendment is timely, and there is a need to amend other important laws going into the future.