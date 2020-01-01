Laga Industries Support Wildlife Appeal

World Ice Cream Day will be celebrated by Laga industries this Sunday in support of Port Morseby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal.

Laga Industries Brand Manager, Rupeni Igara said, “This is the first time the World Ice Cream Day will be celebrated in Papua New Guinea through its Gala Ice Cream Brand.”

He added, “We are very excited about bringing a day full of fun to not only show our appreciation for ice-cream, but also our appreciation to our customers nationwide and to support the Nature Park’s Wild Life Appeal.”

The event will include exciting activities from fun and games, to face painting and bouncy castles for the kids.

Park CEO Michelle McGeorge said, “Despite the setbacks they’ve experienced due to COVID-19, they remain optimistic that they will reach their Wildlife Appeal target.”

All proceeds from the day will go to the Nature Park Wildlife Appeal fund, to help the Park with the costs to feed and look after the wildlife in its care.

Ms. McGeorge thanks those that have already supported the Wildlife Appeal and notes that any donation, big or small would make a difference to helping Port Moresby Nature Park continue to make an impact in wildlife conservation in PNG.