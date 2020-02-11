Lae’s Acting MetSup on Community Policing

Lae’s Acting Metropolitan Police Commander, Chief Inspector Chris Kunyanban called on the Papuan Compound Community in Lae to have in place a Law and Order Committee before he re-opens their community market.

This was Kunyanban’s response to a petition that was presented to him on the weekend following disorderliness by some youths from the area that led to the closure of Delos market.

The establishment of the Law and Order Committee in Lae’s communities is an approach set by the police boss to contain law and order issues at the community level.

The vendors of the Delos Market at the Papuan Compound in Lae presented a petition to the Acting Metsup to have the market re-opened, following its closure almost two weeks ago.

According to the women vendors, the market was their only means of survival. Some of them have been selling at the Delos market for almost twenty years.

Representing the women, Joyce Pangila called, on the metsup to reconsider his decision and allow the vendors, especially the women to continue their normal sales.

Delos Market at the Papuan Compound area in Lae was shut down by the Police due to the actions of some youths who attempted to hijack a vehicle and caused injuries to a young man.

This happened during late hours at the Delos market where vendors were still doing their sales of buai and cigarettes.

The suspects were handed over to police by market vendors.

In response to the petition, Chief Inspector Kunyanban said law and order is everyone’s responsibility.

Kunyanban said community leaders have to work together with the members of their community when it comes to law and order issues.

The police boss called on residents of the Papua Compound community to consult and form a Law and Order Committe before he re-opens the market.

The Law and Order Committee is an approach the Metsup is taking, which he aims to develop in all the communities of Lae to help police contain law and order problems.

By Julie Badui- Owa – EMTV News – Lae