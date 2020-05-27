A Chinese national who was arrested and charged for breaching SOE orders three weeks ago in Lae appeared in the District Court today.

During the last hearing, her lawyer made two applications to allow the defendant to continue trading, and also have the bail amount reduced to K2,000.00 each charge, instead of K10, 000.00

Today the magistrate refused both applications saying the defendant will not be allowed to continue selling liquor, and the request for bail variation will have to be left until the end of the trial.

The prosecutor also made a cross-application to amend the charges, however, this was objected by the defendant’s counsel.

The defendant was arrested for breaching SOE order 10, which restricted the sale of alcohol to hotels, restaurants, and wholesalers with valid liquor licenses, and also for obstructing arrest.

The defendant’s counsel said in court that the defendant employs up to thirty staff at her shop, and makes about K2,000.00 daily, however, the shop remains closed since the arrest.

The case was adjourned to tomorrow, Thursday at 9:30 am.

By Lucy Kopana, EMTV News- Lae.