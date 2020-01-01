Lae City FC demands explanation from Hekari United FC

Share the News











Defending and five time PNG National Soccer League champions, Lae City Football Club are demanding an explanation from the National Soccer League and the PNG Football Association on alleged breach of protocols.

This follows Hekari United Football Club owner, Vonnie Kapi Natto’s claims that Lae FC players Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymond Gunemba were free agents.

Lae City FC Team Manager, Edrish Kumbruwah questioned the eligibility of Gunemba and Dabinyaba joining Hekari FC at the start of round two of NSL season 2020.

Kumbruwah said there are regulations governing players transfer to another club within any season through the implementation of the Window Transfer Period, or WTP.

He said this following the movement of Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymond Gunemba to Hekarai United FC, without submitting their release letter to Lae City FC.

He said to date the duo are still listed in the Lae FC master list and have never used the WTP as the primary NSL regulative procedure to move to another club.

According to Hekari United FC owner, Vonnie Kapi Natto, Lae FC players Nigel Dabinyaba and Raymond Gunemba are free agents.