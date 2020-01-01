Lae City Authority Launches Website

Lae residents, business houses, and those who wish to visit Lae can now have access to information about Lae through the Lae City Authority Website that was officially launched today in Lae.

The website enables residents and businesses to do electronic payments for garbage and trading licenses online.

According to Lae MP and Minister for Lands, John Rosso, the website is part of making Lae a smart and innovative city.

The Lae City Authority engaged a local SME business in Lae to develop and host the website to empower SME and to give them an opportunity to reach their potential.

Lake Media, with the support of individuals based in Lae who all share the passion in Photography, media, and communications, and the support of LCA Acting CEO, Neil Ellery, set up and added content to the website.

The website was originally set up by a company last year before Lake Media took over and completed in three months.

Lake Media will continue to work on the website until its’ seen fit for the Lae City Authority to manage and host.

The owner of Lake Media and a resident of Lae, Jeremy Mark has called on young men and women to join him support SME in the District of Lae.