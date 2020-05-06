Lae Biscuit Company Supports COVID-19 Operations in Madang

Lae Biscuit Company has come on board to support the work of COVID-19 in Madang by donating more than 100 cartoons of noodles and biscuits worth almost K5000.

This is part of the company’s community responsibility in giving back to the community.

The company presented the biscuits’ and noodles to Beon Correctional Institute and Madang Police. Lae Biscuit Company has also recognized the efforts of volunteer Group, Madang Art Maniacs by giving them 10 cartoons of noodles and biscuits as well.

The volunteer group has been carrying out awareness on COVID-19 to communities using their own expertise and skills to educate the locals.

The donated goods will sustain the group as they go out into rural Madang in the coming days to bring the message of COVID-19 to people in the remotest locations.

Another one hundred cartons of noodles was donated to Madang police to assist them with food rations as they continue their COVID-19 operations.

Provincial Police Commander Acting Supreintendent, Mazuc Rubiang, acknowledged Lae Biscuit on behalf of his superiors saying the noodles will be sent to officers at checkpoints.

Beon Correctional Institute also received one hundred cartons of biscuits from Lae Biscuit.

Lae Biscuit Madang’s Sales Supervisor said the company has always assisted communities and is willing to assist Madang in its efforts to fight COVID-19.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang