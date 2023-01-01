KUNDIAWA TECHNICAL COLLEGE STAGED FLOWER SHOW

Hundreds of people from the six districts of Simbu province flocked into the capital of Simbu, Kundiawa town to witness the flower show which was showcased by the Kundiawa Technical College students.

The event was organized by 57 Tourism and Hospitality students guided by their four teachers.

The event coordinator Miss Bartho Michael who was the first year student’s teacher was very impressed with the good turnout and the display of activities by the students, including local Simbu face painting, traditional dance performances, displaying the foliage flower arrangement, dry flower bouquet, and secret of table spray flower arrangement and others.

Miss Michael said, the flower or floriculture is a sleeping giant, multi-million industry that the government needs to give more focus and emphasis on, so that it can create more job opportunities and generate more revenue to boost our economy in tourism and the SME space.

She said some of our neighboring Pacific countries and developed countries around the world don’t have natural resources like PNG but depend heavily on floriculture industry and tourism sector.

“PNG is a tropical forest nation and we are abundantly blessed and we need to tap into the industry and utilize our tropical natural flowers which they have values with high demand,” Miss Michael said.

Miss Michael further added that our Government has put alot of focus and attention on extractive industries while floriculture was neglected.

She concluded that next year they will have a bigger show by inviting all the Technical Vocational schools in Simbu to take part.