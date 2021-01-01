Kumura Foundation clears road for locals in remote Bundi

Share the News











By Martha Louis

Kumura Foundation, a local community-based organisation has assisted locals in remote Bundi in Madang province bordering Simbu province.

Kumura Foundation has cleared up the road from Snow pass in Upper Bundi to Augl in North Simbu.

Vincent Kumura the Director of Kumura Foundation said the fine sand road to Upper Bundi along the Mondia Range was destroyed by recent heavy rains causing deep trenches.

The area has experienced multiple landslides causing slippery road conditions and making it difficult for the traveling public.

Vincent Kumura said it was risky and unsafe for them to transport sick patients and pregnant mothers to Bundi Health therefore they had to clear up the road under their community service obligation.

The Foundation expressed gratitude to the Wildlife Conservation Society in Goroka for supporting them with two fuel drums to do their work.