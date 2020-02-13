Kumul Telikom Holdings gives K70,000 to Royal Port Moresby Golf Club

KTHL Entities; Telikom PNG and Bmobile presented a total of K70,000 cheque to the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club to host the KTHL Golf Pennant Challenge for 2020.

The pennant is one of the most prestigious events in the PNG Golfing Calendar. It has provided networking opportunities among our customers from the Finance and Banking Industries, Government, State Owned Entities (SOEs), the SME sector and general Market.

Telikom’s Head of Commercial Amos Tepi says the Pennant has been around since 2010 and Telikom PNG has been sponsoring it since as ‘Telikom Golf Pennant’ Challenge.

He added Bmobile and PNG Dataco joined the sponsorship last year and the pennant was renamed to ‘Kumul Telikom Holdings Golf Pennants’.

“We are happy to sponsor this year’s pennant challenge and we look forward to another successful year of KTH Golf Pennant Challenge, adds Tepi

Tepi also wished all participating teams all the best in 2020 pennants.

Royal Port Moresby Golf Club President Bruce Mackinlay thanked KTH for the sponsorship and says the Club appreciates the sponsorship.

Mackinlay added the Pennant not only provide playing opportunity for Players but also provide employment for young caddies too.

The 10 teams that will be participating in the 2020 KTH Golf Pennant Challenge are; Starland Dragons (2018/19 Winners), Ela Motors (2019 Runner-ups), East West Transport, More than Oil, BSP, DHL, Machaan Tigers, AON, SCAL/Mirupasi and QPR.

The 2020 Pennant Challenge will commence on the 23rd of February 2020.