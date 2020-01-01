Kumul Number 85, Bal Numapo Passes On

The PNG Kumuls have lost an icon in the game, former captain and Kumul number 85 Bal Numapo.

The 57-year-old from Sinasina-Yongomugl district in the Simbu Province passed away on Saturday.

Bal Numapo had a colorful career with the national side playing 14 games for the red black and gold.

Hee also landed a contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Australia in 1989.

He played as center for the Kumuls during his playing career and was also part of the rest of the world team against England in 1988.

In May 1990, he led the Kumuls to a 20-18 victory over the visiting Great Britain Lions at Sir Danny Leahy Oval in Goroka.

He was also the inaugural captain of the Simbu Warriors in the inaugural intercity Cup in 1990.

Bal played representative football for the Simbu side, Highlands Zone and the Kumuls during his playing career.

Aside from rugby league he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the Divine Word University.

He was as a district agriculture officer and worked his way up to be the district administrator of Sinasina-Yongomugl.