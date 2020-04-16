KSCN On Track for May Completion

The Kumul Submarine Cable Network or KSCN is on track to be completed by May this year, after successful landings in Vanimo, Wewak, Lorengau and Madang.

Works on landing the fiber optic cable in the country is progressing well despite the state of emergency and the lockdown of provinces.

Working under guidelines and orders of the SOE, PNG DataCo has successfully laid the cable in Madang and will now move into the NGI Provinces.

While the Madang landing was held behind closed doors due to the State of Emergency, Madang is now connected with the NGI provinces to follow soon.

With discussions and debate on social media regarding effects of 5G mobile technology, DataCo Managing Director Paul Komboi gave a clarification on where DataCo comes into this debate saying the company is not responsible for mobile networks rather it provides the internet gateway for service providers like Telikom or Digicel to redistribute to its customers.

Meanwhile, the cable landing ship is on route to East New Britain, and once the ban on entering the province is lifted, Kokopo will be the next provincial capital to be connected to by fibre optics.

By Stanley Ove jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby