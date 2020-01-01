30 C
Port Moresby
July 24, 2020

APEC 2018 News Papua New Guinea

Kramer Welcomes APEC Report Announcement

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.49

Police Minister Bryan Kramer has welcomed the announcement that the final draft of the 2018 APEC will be handed to Prime Minister James Marape and Cabinet soon.

The APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) report is on Papua New Guinea’s spending on hosting the APEC Leaders’ Summit in 2018, and Kramer has previously requested for its completion.

Minister Kramer also acknowledged delays in compiling the report.

The Minister hoped that these have or would be resolved and the report finished for the sake of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

