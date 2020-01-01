Kramer Responds to Namah

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah who has been dragged through court appearances, reinstated by the court recently and filing his application to challenge the election of the current Prime Minister, James Marape labeled the Member for Madang and Police Minister MP, Bryan Kramer as being obsessed to him.

Namah described Kramer’s peculiar interest in his court cases obsessive and should concentrate on his responsibilities towards his people in his electorate.

Bryan Kramer, in responding to Belden Namah’s statement that he is obsessed over him, stated that he rejected the assertion he was obsessed with Mr. Namah stating he commits his time to hold those who break the law to account.

Kramer went onto state that if he was Mr. Namah, he would be more concerned about whether he would be arrested and charged for committing the despicable criminal act of storming the National Court House and ordering the arrest of then Chief Justice Salome Injia.

Kramer further said while the Leadership Tribunal deals with misconduct in office and dismissing them from office, the Police deal with criminal offences and arresting and charging those who break the law.

He stated that It was not an issue of being obsessed with Namah but an issue of ensuring those who break the law are held to account

Minister Kramer finished off stating that currently, the Police are undergoing major reform after which it will start to address many outstanding cases involving high profile people.