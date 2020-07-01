The office of the police minister has released a statement dismissing a post on Facebook Page PNG Daily as fake news.

Said page published a story using the Police Minister’s name as the author and headlined it ‘Kaiwi just returned from overseas, must be quarantined for 14 days’.

Kaiwi is the prime suspect in the murder of his partner Jenelyn Kennedy.

Kramer said he’s taken note of a number of posts on social media questioning why Bhosip Kaiwi wasn’t remanded at Bomana yesterday.

“When tagged on the question, I commented that I can only assume it’s because he has to go through a 14-day quarantine before being admitted into the general population.

“I also explained that had he contracted COVID-19 and enters the prison system and it spreads infecting the prisoners, then the Government would be forced to start releasing prisoners, which is exactly what happened overseas.

“Right now, we don’t know who has COVID-19 and who doesn’t. Some people have symptoms and get tested, and some don’t show any symptoms.

“Even if we test now, you could have COVID-19 and the test won’t show it. It’s only after 14 days we have a better idea if you do.

“Nowhere did I state that Kaiwi had just returned from overseas, or insinuate that he would be given special treatment as some have alluded to.”

Kramer said he was advised by NCD Metsup, Perou N’Dranou, that Kaiwi was not transferred to Bomana yesterday because the remand warrant was received late and that prisoners cannot be transferred after 4pm.

Kramer added that his comments were made based on recorded COVID-19 cases overseas in countries like USA, UK and Brazil where governments are releasing prisoners to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Source: Ministry for Police