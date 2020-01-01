25 C
Port Moresby
November 6, 2020

Health News Papua New Guinea

KPHL Assistance Strengthens PMGH Cardiac Unit

by Helen Sea578
Heart diseases have become common and are one of the leading causes of death in the country, targeting much of PNG’s middle class population.

CEO of Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Paki Molumi, stated this during the handover of ventilators and breathing circuits from Kumul Petroleum Holdings earlier in the week.

Since the start of COVID-19, donations of equipment to PMGH by KPHL have beefed up the intensive care capacity to 15 ICU beds.

In August, KPHL signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Ministry of Health and Port Moresby General Hospital to fund the establishment of a National Heart Centre at PMGH.

This joint agreement will see KPH provide funding of 50 million kina to PMGH spanning for five years, meaning, the hospital will receive ten million each year from KPH for five years. These funds will help build up the cardiac unit.

During a recent tour, CEO Dr Molumi, said the hospital is on the way to strengthening its cardiac facility with specialist equipment using the first 10 million kina from the 50 million kina committed by KPHL.

Included in the scope of works is the building of human resource capacity with the recruitment of a Cardiologist, Cardiac Surgeon, Cardiac Anaesthetist, training and research.

The establishment of the National Heart Centre and its services, is estimated to cost K120 million for the PMGH to fully establish.

While acknowledging KPHL’s support in ensuring long term benefits for the health sector, Hospital CEO, Dr Paki Molumi said the numerous donations in terms of equipment and funding will go a long way, in saving lives of the people.

Helen Sea
Helen Sea joined EMTV in July 2015 straight after the Pacific Games as Media Logger in our Archival Library. Shy but attentive, Helen is a self confessed bookworm. Her passion lies in reading and learning everyday. She attributes her current role as presenter on National EMTV News to her ability to learn while on the job.

