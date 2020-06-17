While schools in the Nation’s Capital have resumed normal classes, one particular institution has made an effort to show appreciation to those who stood by them during the Pandemic.

The school management of Kopkop College Port Moresby set up a Thanks Giving Assembly on Friday (June 12) to say thank you to parents, academic staff and non-academic staff in handling the COVID-19 lockdown, school closure and State of Emergency.

At the time of the Pandemic, teachers converted their lesson plans online, allowing students to access lessons on the Kopkop College Moodle online platform.

To ensure the continuity of assessment of student learning, parents returned hard copies of the learning worksheets, homework and assignments back to the school.

On Friday, before classes began, the school gathered with some parents in the college hall where a ceremony was held.

Shane Lavai, a Secondary School Prefect said, “We must acknowledge Our God Almighty for his continued blessings and present protection to PNG during this global pandemic.”

“The pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world in all facets of life and mankind’s existence but we must be thankful that our country is blessed through the Grace of God to have less negative impact from this pandemic as compared to other nations.”

Lavai thanked parents, guardians and the staff for their support and understanding towards ensuring the continuity of classes whilst other schools are still struggling to grasp the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Our wonderful teachers once again stood up to the test of time with the foresight and support from the school administration and managed to provide lessons through online classes.”

“Despite not having normal face to face classes, we the students very much appreciate the tireless efforts of all our heroes during the pandemic.” Lavai concluded.