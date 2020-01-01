Konga on PSIP Funding

East New Britain Governor, Nakikus Konga says the East New Britain provincial government hasn’t fully received its share of the Provincial Service Improvement Program funding from the National Government.

He says the province only received 12 million kina this year but was depleted by K2 million because of the incursion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konga says without adequate funding, government projects and policies can’t be implemented.

This comes following widespread criticism from the public who want the provincial government to attend to outstanding issues such as ailing road, school and health infrastructures in the province.

The governor urged the East New Britain public to understand the financial hardship faced by the country.

Konga says since taking the governor’s office three years ago, his provincial government hasn’t received its annual funding in full.

By Edwin Fidelis – EMTV News – Kokopo