30 C
Port Moresby
July 21, 2020

Islands News Papua New Guinea Politics

Konga on PSIP Funding

by Edwin Fidelis237

East New Britain Governor, Nakikus Konga says the East New Britain provincial government hasn’t fully received its share of the Provincial Service Improvement Program funding from the National Government.

He says the province only received 12 million kina this year but was depleted by K2 million because of the incursion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konga says without adequate funding, government projects and policies can’t be implemented.

This comes following widespread criticism from the public who want the provincial government to attend to outstanding issues such as ailing road, school and health infrastructures in the province.

The governor urged the East New Britain public to understand the financial hardship faced by the country.

Konga says since taking the governor’s office three years ago, his provincial government hasn’t received its annual funding in full.

By Edwin Fidelis – EMTV News – Kokopo

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

Related posts

Primary School Teacher Caught Assisting Exam Cheaters in Morobe

Julie Badui-Owa

Seminar to Improve Skills of PNG Law Practitioners

EMTV Online

ICCC Appeals to Businesses

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!