Komo Festival Launched

More than a thousand people turned up at Komo Station in Hela Province for the launch of the Komo Festival, a cultural event hosted to restore the lost culture and pride of the Hela people.

More than 100 singsing groups from around the province are participating in this event.

While the Komo Festival has been celebrated over the years, other districts in Hela province have not participated.

For the first time, the districts of Tari Pori, Koroba Lake Kopiago, and the Bosavi people of Komo Magarima district are taking part in this event.

The show is an initiative of the locals and partnership with the National Cultural Commission.