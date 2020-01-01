Kokoda Track continues to Provide Vital Economic Stimulus for Local Communities

Share the News











More than 200 people are set to be employed on projects in the Kokoda Track, providing vital economic stimulus for local communities.

The projects, which include track maintenance, water security facilities and road maintenance, are supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership through the Kokoda Initiative.

Track maintenance works are overseen by the Kokoda Track Authority (KTA) and will ensure the track continues to be safe for use by local communities and will be ready for when trekkers return.

Acting KTA CEO Julius Wargirai said despite the interrupted 2020 trekking season, the Kokoda Track will continue to be significant for Papua New Guineans and Australians.

The Kokoda Track is a symbol of enduring partnership between PNG and Australia.