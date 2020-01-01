28 C
Kite Surfing Competition Held in Hula

by EMTV Online218
Hula Village in the central province hosted a kite surfing competition over the weekend.

Former international rep in the code, Benny Kali led the village-based club in the competition.

While the code is not a popular sport in Papua New Guinea, the young athletic Benny wishes to change this perception.
He’s engaged over 20 youths in the pursuit to grow the code…

The competition had a number of categories including the freestyle, the formula race, and Hula Kite Club winning in all categories.

The competition was made possible by Pacific Industries.

