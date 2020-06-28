27.4 C
Port Moresby
June 28, 2020

News

Kirangi Clears Confusion

by Rayon Lakingu107

With much confusion surrounding the Civil Registration Act and NID, PNG Civil Identity Registrar General Dickson Kiragi has explained the Act and the registration system.

He says, the Registration system contains all birth, marriages and death registrations of the country’s population.

He added that, the NID component is an extension of the Civil Registration Act that calls for a person to have a National Identification Card by 18 years of Age.

He says the Registrar General is required by law to protect a person’s identity.

Graduated with a Bachelor in Arts, at University of Papua New Guinea, Major in Journalism and Public Relations and Minor in Political Science. Rayon is a new reporter with EMTV and is Interested in writing general stories. As a first time reporter in the media industry, he loves the challenges faced every day, and keen to learn more about the media, especially reporting for Television.

Related posts

Ban on Counterfeit Bilums and Meri Blouses

EMTV Online

27 Disemba | EMTV Nesenel Nius Long Tok Pisin

EMTV Online

Cloud Computing in PNG

Leanne Jorari
error: Content is protected !!