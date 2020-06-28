With much confusion surrounding the Civil Registration Act and NID, PNG Civil Identity Registrar General Dickson Kiragi has explained the Act and the registration system.

He says, the Registration system contains all birth, marriages and death registrations of the country’s population.

He added that, the NID component is an extension of the Civil Registration Act that calls for a person to have a National Identification Card by 18 years of Age.

He says the Registrar General is required by law to protect a person’s identity.