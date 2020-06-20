Villagers from Nabuapaka village in Kairuku district in Central province are now calling for assistance from the Central Provincial Government after king tides and strong winds destroyed homes.

According to ward 9 member Thomas Miria Bainao, homes, including church and other platforms were washed away by king tides.

He said families have moved to higher grounds now and have settled.

He said reports of the destruction were lodged with the Kairuku district office for assistance.

In the meantime, the Central Provincial Disaster office is working to arrange relief supplies and building materials for villagers to be delivered next week.