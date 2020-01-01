Kina Bank Partners with Kokoda Track Foundation

Share the News











Kina Bank has launched a new volunteer mentor program with Kokoda Track Foundation’s Motu Koita FODE education program.

The Program will offer students the opportunity to connect with young and seasoned professionals in the banking & finance industry through face-to-face and online mentoring.

Through the mentor program, Kina Bank staff will provide one to one coaching to students helping them with their studies, assessments and to prepare for exams.

Kina Bank General Manager Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Gavin Heard says their aim is to help create the workforce of the future so that our communities can thrive.

The mentors met their mentees on earlier this month and have commenced their study program together.