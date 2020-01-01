28 C
Port Moresby
September 27, 2020

Education News

Kina Bank Partners with Kokoda Track Foundation

by EMTV Online455
Kina Bank has launched a new volunteer mentor program with Kokoda Track Foundation’s Motu Koita FODE education program.

The Program will offer students the opportunity to connect with young and seasoned professionals in the banking & finance industry through face-to-face and online mentoring.

Through the mentor program, Kina Bank staff will provide one to one coaching to students helping them with their studies, assessments and to prepare for exams.

Kina Bank volunteer Martha Nion-Tefuarani with Motu Koita FODE students.

Kina Bank General Manager Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Gavin Heard says their aim is to help create the workforce of the future so that our communities can thrive.

The mentors met their mentees on earlier this month and have commenced their study program together.

